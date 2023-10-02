Karunakaran feud to solar scam: Oommen Chandy's autobiography Kaalam Sakshi hides little

Oommen Chandy had a sense of humour. You probably need one if you come to politics at an age when other kids spend time in the playground, while you find yourself at the head of a political march of high school students in small-town Kerala. You especially need one if you are going to stay put in politics for another six decades and don’t intend to be shaken off. An admirable perseverance glows through the long political life Congress leader Oommen Chandy had – a man who twice became the Chief Minister of Kerala, got reelected from his home constituency 11 times in a row, and carried the country’s oldest political party on his loyal shoulders until his death – now retold in his posthumous autobiography, Kaalam Sakshi (Time is witness).

OC – as the media names him in frugal headlines – passed away in July 2023, after a few unwell years, when he was nearing his 80th birthday. The autobiography, as told to writer-journalist Sunnykutty Abraham, would have been a perfect way to celebrate his 80 years, 53 of which he spent as a Congress legislator, representing Puthuppally, his hometown in Kottayam. The first candidacy was by chance, he recalls in the book, when an ally rejected Puthuppally and wanted to contest from another constituency in the Assembly elections of 1970. When OC was made the Congress candidate, party leader KM Chandy told him that they would consider it a ‘win’ if he came in second place. Surprising everyone, OC won comfortably after relentless campaigning, day and night, setting a pattern for the future political life he would lead – a man always on the move.

He was 27 then. That year, three big names of Kerala politics entered the Assembly together – Oommen Chandy, AK Antony, and Pinarayi Vijayan – all in their 20s. Oommen and Antony, both Congressmen, had begun their friendship – one of the most talked-about in political circles – earlier when they were both leaders of the students’ wing of the party, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), and later the Youth Congress. They also worked closely together in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee or KPCC. At several junctures in his book, Oommen speaks highly of Antony’s discipline and honesty, and how the two men had always stood together when splits within the party manifested over and over again. Expressing his fondness for his friend, Oommen says that he had always followed Antony’s path from the KSU days to the time they became CMs one after the other.