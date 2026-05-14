VD Satheesan meets Kerala Governor to stake claim to form UDF government

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The newly elected Congress Legislature party leader and Kerala Chief Minister designate VD Satheesan, on Thursday, May 14, met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake a claim to form the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

The UDF secured a decisive majority in the assembly elections, winning 102 out of 140 seats, ending a decade of rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)[CPI(M)] led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Following the official meeting with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Satheesan told the media that the swearing ceremony would take place on Monday, May 19.

The Congress high command officially named Satheesan as their Kerala CM elect on May 14, ten days after the election results came in and after multiple rounds of discussions with Congress MLAs and senior leaders.

Following the sweeping victory of the Congress, there were two other senior Congress leaders who were considered for the CM position, including Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K Venugopal and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. Venugopal was favoured by a majority of Congress legislators during consultations with MLAs, while Chennithala highlighted his seniority within the party.

Meanwhile, Satheesan emerged as the preferred choice of the people and Congress workers, which is believed to have significantly influenced the high command's final decision. He also received strong support from key UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), as well as strong backing from Congress workers and supporters throughout Kerala.

Sixty one-year-old Satheesan, who was the leader of opposition for the 2021 Kerala Assembly, led the UDF campaign against the LDF in the Assembly elections. During the campaign, he had declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF failed to secure a convincing mandate. He also predicted more than 100 seats win for UDF during the election campaign.