‘We will create a new Kerala’: VD Satheesan after CM announcement

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VD Satheesan on Thursday, May 14, said the new UDF government would work to “create a new Kerala” after the Congress high command picked him to lead the state following days of intense discussions and internal consultations within the party. Speaking to reporters after being chosen as Kerala Chief Minister, Satheesan described the mandate as a “huge responsibility” given by the people of Kerala after ending a decade-long LDF rule in a sweeping victory with 102 seats.

“The people of Kerala have entrusted us with a huge responsibility. We came to power with 102 seats after ending a government that ruled for 10 years. We will work with complete commitment to improve people’s lives, transform Kerala, and create a new Kerala,” Satheesan said.

The CM-elect said the new government would attempt to redefine public service and politics through “hard work and dedication” towards the people. “I see this as a divine responsibility, not as a personal achievement,” he added.

Satheesan thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, UDF workers, and alliance leaders for their support during the election campaign and the leadership selection process. He particularly acknowledged Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who had emerged as the preferred choice of a majority of Congress MLAs during consultations held by the party high command.

“The AICC gave us enormous support during this election. The person who coordinated all those activities in Kerala was KC Venugopal. Every day, he would ask us about each issue and extend full support,” Satheesan said. He also praised senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Sunny Joseph for their contributions to the UDF campaign.

Satheesan also credited UDF allies for functioning as “one team” during the election campaign. Referring to the “Team UDF” slogan that became central to the alliance’s campaign, he said leaders across constituent parties worked together like “a single party.”

He named Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph, RSP leader NK Premachandran, Shibu Baby John, Mani C Kappan, and Anoop Jacob among leaders who stood with the alliance throughout the campaign.

The Congress leader also sought the cooperation of the Opposition and all sections of society to address Kerala’s economic and social challenges.

“Kerala is passing through a very complex situation. We ourselves placed before the people a picture of the challenges facing the state. Kerala must stand united to overcome those challenges. I seek the support of all sections of people, including the Opposition,” he said.

Satheesan said the new government would function collectively and indicated that decisions, including cabinet formation, would be taken through consultations within the party and alliance.

“One person alone cannot do anything. It is a team that can rebuild Kerala. Building that team is also a responsibility I will take up,” he said.

Responding to criticism over the time taken by the Congress to decide on the Chief Minister, Satheesan defended the process and said that the party had carried out extensive consultations with MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders before arriving at a decision. “The Congress is not an ordinary party. It is a galaxy of leadership with many capable leaders. Choosing one person from among them is an important task,” he said.

The Congress high command announced Satheesan’s name after days of intense lobbying and speculation over the leadership contest. Though KC Venugopal reportedly enjoyed the backing of a majority of Congress MLAs, Satheesan secured support from key UDF allies, including the IUML, besides significant public backing from party workers and supporters across the state.

Satheesan, 61, led the UDF campaign against the LDF in the Assembly elections and had publicly tied his political future to the alliance’s return to power. During the campaign, he had declared that he would step away from active politics if the UDF failed to secure a convincing mandate.