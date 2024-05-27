Telling both sides of the story, folklore and science: Gu director Manu interview

In one of his walks with his father, Manu Radhakrishnan, visiting his father’s hometown of Kadakkal in Kerala as a schoolboy in the 90s, had come across a compound with no house in it. The folklore was that the place had ‘sancharam’ – a coinage in Malayalam that means that there were spirits or divine creatures lurking about. But Manu’s father brushed aside those stories and gave him the rational explanation – it was a marshy land, unfit for building houses. This was three decades ago. Grown up and a parent himself now, Manu adopted a new method of storytelling for his children, retelling the folk tale along with the scientific explanation. A method he would adopt in the first film he made, a horror fantasy called Gu, where children form the main characters.

“Saiju Kurup’s character in the film is inspired by my father,” Manu says with a touch of fondness. Among the children, Deva Nanda, known for her role in Malikappuram, plays the lead. Saiju and Deva play father and daughter in both the movies. But Gu has no connection with the other, it is an out-and-out children’s film with elements of fantasy and horror. “I would call it a psycho-emotional drama with elements of fantasy and horror,” Manu specifies.