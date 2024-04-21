Thamarassery diocese tribunal holds first sitting, dissident priest lists flaws

The first sitting of the tribunal set up by the Thamarassery Diocese for the trial of Ajimon (Thomas) Puthiyaparambil, a priest who had stepped down from priestly ministerial service calling for reform within Kerala’s Syro Malabar Catholic Church, was held at 3 pm on Saturday, April 20. Shortly after, Ajimon released a statement pointing out the shortcomings of the sitting held at the diocese’s Bishop’s house.

According to him, the court was incomplete as one of the three judges – Fr James Kallunkal VC – was absent. “I voiced my right to be tried in front of all three judges, but it was ignored,” he said.

He was also told that he would not be given a chance to argue his case, but would be required only to provide answers to the questions posed to him. “I asked why I was summoned if I wouldn’t be given a chance to make my case. If not me, who will present my side of the case?” he asked. “The accused should be given the chance to present his case, not through a lawyer appointed by the diocese, but by himself,” he said.