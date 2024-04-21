Thamarassery diocese tribunal holds first sitting, dissident priest lists flaws

The first sitting of the for the trial of Ajimon (Thomas) Puthiyaparambil, a priest who had stepped down from priestly ministerial service calling for reform within Kerala’s Syro Malabar Catholic Church, was held at 3 pm on Saturday, April 20. Shortly after, Ajimon released a statement pointing out the shortcomings of the sitting held at the diocese’s Bishop’s house.
According to him, the court was incomplete as one of the three judges – Fr James Kallunkal VC – was absent. “I voiced my right to be tried in front of all three judges, but it was ignored,” he said.
He was also told that he would not be given a chance to argue his case, but would be required only to provide answers to the questions posed to him. “I asked why I was summoned if I wouldn’t be given a chance to make my case. If not me, who will present my side of the case?” he asked. “The accused should be given the chance to present his case, not through a lawyer appointed by the diocese, but by himself,” he said.
The dissident priest also pointed out a major flaw in the forming of the tribunal. “This was formed on September 20, 2023, and the order was signed by Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil. However, the Bishop was abroad from September 2-26. How did the Bishop sign the order in Kerala? Did anyone else use his signature? This needs to be investigated,” he alleged.
Ajimon also said that the chief judge of the tribunal, Fr Benny Mundanattu, holds personal grudges against him. “I have presented evidence showing the chief judge’s grudge towards me before the court. How can such a judge ensure justice for me?” he asked.
He also alleged that both executive and judicial powers are vested with the Bishop alone, as he is the one who controls everything regarding the case and its trial. “A tribunal like this should function not with the aim of crucifying the accused, but to find the truth and let justice triumph,” he said.
He also pointed out the court’s refusal to open even a single window in the hall where the court sitting was convened. “It was all tightly shut, in a way that would evoke fear in anyone. My request to open a window was denied,” Ajimon said, adding that the two youngsters who accompanied him were denied seats too, forcing them to sit on the floor outside the court hall.
The offences listed against Ajimon include “inciting sedition towards the Church hierarchy”, “causing public scandal”, and “anti-ecclesial activities”. He had on May 13 last year in order to pursue his ‘prophetic duty’ of pointing out the ‘general decay in Church’. During the months after stepping down, he wrote about the various areas needing reform, including on the Kerala Church, financial transparency within the Church administration, and adequate representation of women in administrative capacities, among other issues.