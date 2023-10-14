Kerala

Kerala Church forms tribunal to try priest, many say it’s similar to Inquisition courts

A Catholic nun from north Kerala pointed out, “Not even priests accused of murder or a priest who was defrocked for raping a minor have had to face such a trial.”
Sections of the clergy under the Syro Malabar Church, an Oriental faction of the Catholic Church based in Kerala, have alleged that the institution is regressing to the standards of the European Church in the Middle Ages. This is after the Thamarassery Diocese announced the setting up of a tribunal to try a dissident priest, accusing him of sedition against the Church.

A Catholic nun from north Kerala pointed out, “Not even priests accused of murder or a priest who was defrocked for raping a minor have had to face such a trial.” Many compared the tribunal to Inquisition courts of the Middle Ages, which, according to a priest from Ernakulam, are a reminder of the “most barbaric” phase of the Catholic Church.

