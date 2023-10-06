Thamarassery diocese sets up tribunal to try dissident priest

During the suspension period, he remained a priest under the Catholic order, but did not perform ministerial duties at the parishes under the diocese.

The diocese’s letter intimating the “Decree of Constitution of the Tribunal for the Penal Judicial Procedure” of Ajimon accused him of “grave disobedience causing irreparable damage and public scandal”, when he “left suddenly” after refusing to take up the role of the vicar in Nooramthode. The letter also accused him of “publicly [taking] a stand against the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church and [inciting] sedition and hatred toward the hierarch, provoking the faithful to disobedience through your public speeches and messages on social media, causing scandal and violating ecclesiastical discipline”.

Interestingly, the letter also revoked the earlier suspension order, and instructed him to cooperate with the judicial proceedings and reside at the diocese’s Good Shepherd Priest Home in Marikkunnu. The Collegiate Tribunal will be manned by four priests — George Mundanatte (Presiding Judge), James Kallingal VC (Collegiate Judge), Antony Varakil (Collegiate Judge) and John Pallikkavayalil (Notary).

Speaking to TNM, Ajimon said that the constitution of such a tribunal to initiate penal action against a priest was an “abnormal procedure”. According to him, the “Church is going back to the middle ages” with such actions.

“It was prevalent in the middle ages, but such an action is unprecedented in the Kerala Church. A canonist consulted also agreed that this was likely the first instant,” he said.