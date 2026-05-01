Suspended IAS officer B Ashok alleges LDF govt used public, KIIFB funds for campaigns

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Suspended IAS officer B Ashok on Thursday, April 30, sparked fresh controversy by alleging that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government misused public funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to finance a large-scale publicity campaign aimed at retaining power.

Ashok, who was recently suspended for his critical remarks against the government on social media, claimed he is facing hostility for raising these issues. He alleged that an “officers’ caucus,” involving several senior bureaucrats including the KIIFB chief, has been working over the past six months to ensure the continuation of the current government.

“Using public funds and even borrowed funds from KIIFB, a large-scale publicity campaign has been organised. I mentioned these things, and that is the reason for the hostility against me,” he said while addressing the media.

The Kerala government suspended Ashok on April 29, citing a violation of Rule 7(2) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, which bars civil servants from engaging in public discourse, including on social media, without prior sanction. Ashok, however, argued that the suspension order does not cite any specific post or instance, and refers only to his “social media interventions.”

KIIFB fund for government campaign

KIIFB is a statutory body under the Kerala government designed to fund infrastructure projects, with financial monitoring provided by the Fund Trustee and Advisory Commission (FTAC). KIIFB borrows money through several innovative and traditional channels to fund large-scale infrastructure projects in the state.

Terming his suspension as a “badge of honour,” the IAS officer said it reflected a mindset among “some people” who expect government officials to act as subordinates who merely praise those in power.

His remarks come amid scrutiny over KIIFB’s spending on TV channels and the Meta platform ahead of the Assembly elections.