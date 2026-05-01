Suspended IAS officer B Ashok alleges LDF govt used public, KIIFB funds for campaigns

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Suspended IAS officer B Ashok on Thursday, April 30, sparked fresh controversy by alleging that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government misused public funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to finance a large-scale publicity campaign aimed at retaining power.
Ashok, who was recently suspended for his critical remarks against the government on social media, claimed he is facing hostility for raising these issues. He alleged that an “officers’ caucus,” involving several senior bureaucrats including the KIIFB chief, has been working over the past six months to ensure the continuation of the current government.
“Using public funds and even borrowed funds from KIIFB, a large-scale publicity campaign has been organised. I mentioned these things, and that is the reason for the hostility against me,” he said while addressing the media.
The Kerala government suspended Ashok on April 29, citing a violation of Rule 7(2) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, which bars civil servants from engaging in public discourse, including on social media, without prior sanction. Ashok, however, argued that the suspension order does not cite any specific post or instance, and refers only to his “social media interventions.”
KIIFB fund for government campaign
KIIFB is a statutory body under the Kerala government designed to fund infrastructure projects, with financial monitoring provided by the Fund Trustee and Advisory Commission (FTAC). KIIFB borrows money through several innovative and traditional channels to fund large-scale infrastructure projects in the state.
Terming his suspension as a “badge of honour,” the IAS officer said it reflected a mindset among “some people” who expect government officials to act as subordinates who merely praise those in power.
His remarks come amid scrutiny over KIIFB’s spending on TV channels and the Meta platform ahead of the Assembly elections.
Ashok also criticised the practice of reappointing retired officials to key positions. Referring to KIIFB CEO Dr KM Abraham, a former Chief Secretary of Kerala, he alleged that the officer functioned as an “external power centre”. He said Abraham acted as a second-in-command within the cabinet and wielded disproportionate influence over the past five years.
In the press meet, he also the government’s rehabilitation project for the 2024 Wayanad landslide survivors and alleged that the project saw no progress for a year, and later, when the media began to continuously criticise it, they quickly decided to appoint KIIFCON as the consultant. “I raised two questions at that time, whether this agency is accredited, and whether a tender shouldn’t be invited for such a project,” he added.
“Later I learned that out of the 40 houses, cracks developed in two houses and that caused difficulties for the government during the election period,” he said.
Ashok transfers and CAT interventions
Before his suspension, Ashok served as Principal Secretary of the Sainik Welfare Department and held additional charge as Vice Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University.
He has a history of contesting government transfer orders before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), often successfully. Several of his past transfers, including to the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC), were quashed.
The CAT, in September 2025, had set aside the state government orders posting Ashok as the chairperson of the Local Self-Government Reforms Commission, and then as chairman and managing director (CMD) of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC). Later, ignoring the stay, the government issued orders posting him as Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. The CAT had invalidated all these transfer orders.
In 2013, when Narendra Modi, who was the Gujarat Chief Minister visited Sivagiri Mutt and it became a controversy. The ruling Congress front and the CPI(M)-led Opposition boycotted the visit with Pinarayi Vijayan terming it as a 'Black Day'.
Ashok, who was the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad, wrote an article titled What if Modi Comes to Sivagiri? “Modi is a serving Chief Minister and deserves to be treated with respect until proven guilty of any charges.” Later, he faced disciplinary action from the UDF government. In 2016, the Supreme Court it.
Ashok earlier held roles as the district collector of Pathanamthitta, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Deputy Director at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, and Agriculture Production Commissioner.