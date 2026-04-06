KIIFB outspent Kerala BJP on Meta ads, pushed LDF MLA profiles on Facebook and Instagram

Partisan push even after announcement of poll dates

A granular analysis of KIIFB's Meta ads raises sharper questions than the spending figures alone. The board ran 139 ads on Facebook and Instagram featuring videos of all 98 sitting MLAs belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), promoting KIIFB-funded infrastructure projects in their constituencies — content that functioned, in effect, as pre-election campaign material ahead of the April 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

These ads began airing around March 13. Critically, some remained active until around March 16 — a day after the Election Commission of India announced poll dates and the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Meta's ad library shows that a broader set of 573 KIIFB ads ran in March alone, with a few of them active as late as March 18, well after the code had taken effect.

The promotional blitzkrieg by the KIIFB, ahead of the Assembly elections, across media platforms, as reported by TNM's PowerTrip earlier, had raised eyebrows, with the Opposition criticising them for the largesse. Several television channels, including BJP-controlled Janam TV, aired content extolling KIIFB-funded projects – predominantly on YouTube – without the disclaimers typically required for sponsored content. Media executives have defended the practice as standard procedure for both government and private promotions.

The Opposition has been more pointed in its criticism. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that KIIFB's pre-election advertising amounts to the misuse of public funds for partisan campaigning, and has said the board's "illegal" spending would be investigated if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power.

In 2024, Finance Minister K N Balagopal disclosed in the Assembly that KIIFB had spent ₹115 crore on advertisements across print, television, and digital platforms between the 2017-18 and 2023-24 financial years. In 2020-21, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, KIIFB's advertising spend touched ₹44.23 crore, of which ₹35 crore went to visual media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that projects worth ₹1,00,000 crore were implemented through the board over a decade. KIIFB functions as the state government's primary off-budget financing vehicle, enabling large-scale infrastructure investment outside the constraints of the annual budget.