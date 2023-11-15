Suresh Gopi, the actor who plays cop and the politician who plays cop

Villainy to soft romantic roles

Though Suresh Gopi seemed to take whatever came his way in the early phase of his career, there were a few roles that stood out even then — the unscrupulous son of a minister in Irupatham Noottandu (1987), the social activist in Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar (1987), the antagonist in Vazhiyorakkazhchakal (1987), the brave young journalist in New Delhi (1987), a CBI trainee in Oru CBI Diary Kurippu (1988), or the whacky Sub-Inspector Minnal Prathapan in Manu Uncle (1988). As his career progressed (10-12 films a year), he was able to work with popular writers and filmmakers.

Towards the late 80s, Mammootty and Mohanlal were steadily building their empire, gaining unprecedented momentum at the box office and also experimenting with their craft, being lucky enough to collaborate with some of the finest writers and directors in the industry. This was widely termed the golden period in Malayalam cinema. Correspondingly, Suresh Gopi continued to be part of multi-starrers, juggling villainy and assorted character roles with ease.

If one were to pick some of his best roles, then it should start with that cameo in Padmarajan’s Innale (1989). Though the narrative revolves around Jayaram and Shobana, the most devastating moment in the film is created by Suresh Gopi’s Narendran who appears only for a few minutes. As Narendran sits waiting for his wife’s arrival clutching their wedding photos, his mind travels to the good times they had. But when she walks in and hands over the coffee, without any sign of recognition on her face, you can also hear his heart break into a million pieces. That’s how poignantly the actor absorbs the turmoil of a spouse who is struggling to process the reality of his wife’s memory loss. You can also read his mind — should I show these photos and take her with me, or should I let fate take its course? He does the latter. And walks away, with the film.

In Ente Sooryaputhrikku (1991), it is very easy to warm up to the unassuming and gentle Dr Srinivasan who brings tranquillity to Maya’s tumultuous life.