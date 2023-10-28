Woman journalist calls out Suresh Gopi, says his apology was a justification

After a video of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s inappropriate interaction with a woman journalist stirred controversy on Friday, October 27, Shida Jagath, the aggrieved journalist, confirmed that she will pursue the matter legally. Though Suresh Gopi posted an apology on social media claiming that he did not intend to touch her with lewd intentions, the journalist stressed that lack of intent does not justify a non-consensual touch.
The incident transpired when Suresh Gopi addressed the media about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the video, he can be seen running his hand over the woman’s shoulder while responding to her question. After she pulls away and continues with her question, he repeats the gesture, following which she takes his hand off her shoulder.
“I have never behaved badly in public or other spaces in my life. If the woman felt otherwise, then I respect what she felt. If the incident has distressed her, I apologise…” read Suresh Gopi’s Facebook post. While many hailed him, the woman journalist put out a video on Saturday, October 28, saying that it was not an apology, but a justification for what he did.
“Many journalists from different media were present when I asked Suresh Gopi about his candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In response, he touched my shoulder and I was instantly shocked. I pulled myself behind to have his hand off me. But I am a journalist and I had to get my work done. So I asked my question again, but he repeated the same gesture. It was unbearable for me,” she said, elaborating that often when incidents like this happen, women are shocked and feel frozen to respond.
“The incident deeply traumatised me and I thought about it many times over. This kind of behaviour is faced by women all the time. I am a journalist with over 15 years of experience and I think it is my duty to raise this issue. Therefore, I will pursue this matter legally,” she said.
Shida also called out Suresh Gopi’s apology. “I have seen his apology. He says he is apologetic if I felt that the touch was inappropriate. It is not about what I felt. He should understand that the act of touching a woman without consent is wrong in itself. I don’t think this is an apology. It is at best, a justification for what he did,” she said.
The video triggered a row and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists asked him to issue an apology. Many on social media also pointed out that Suresh Gopi’s actions amount to harassment.