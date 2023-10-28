Woman journalist calls out Suresh Gopi, says his apology was a justification

After a video of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s inappropriate interaction with a woman journalist stirred controversy on Friday, October 27, Shida Jagath, the aggrieved journalist, confirmed that she will pursue the matter legally. Though Suresh Gopi posted an apology on social media claiming that he did not intend to touch her with lewd intentions, the journalist stressed that lack of intent does not justify a non-consensual touch.

The incident transpired when Suresh Gopi addressed the media about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the video, he can be seen running his hand over the woman’s shoulder while responding to her question. After she pulls away and continues with her question, he repeats the gesture, following which she takes his hand off her shoulder.

“I have never behaved badly in public or other spaces in my life. If the woman felt otherwise, then I respect what she felt. If the incident has distressed her, I apologise…” read Suresh Gopi’s Facebook post. While many hailed him, the woman journalist put out a video on Saturday, October 28, saying that it was not an apology, but a justification for what he did.