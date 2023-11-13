Kerala police summon Suresh Gopi for inappropriate behaviour with woman journo

The Kerala Police, on Sunday, November 12, has summoned Malayalam actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gopi to Nadakkavu Police Station in Kozhikode, for inquiry in connection with the complaint of a woman journalist. A case was registered by the police for his inappropriate response to the woman journalist during a media interaction in October. He has been asked to be present at the station on Wednesday.
On October 27, the BJP leader repeatedly touched the shoulder of a woman journalist while responding to her questions, even as she tried to shake it away. In a video of the incident, Suresh Gopi could be seen speaking about the Israel-Hamas war and later the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The actor-turned-politician had contested from the Thrissur constituency in 2019 and lost it. With talks that the BJP may once again field him from Thrissur, the woman journalist had asked a question alluding to the BJP's failure in procuring a single Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for all these years.
As Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan go to the polls, TNM and Newslaundry are joining forces to bring you the best on-ground reportage and analysis. to support our election fund.
It was at this point that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder and said, "Let me try, mole (daughter), let us wait." Even though the woman moved back to lose his grip on her and she repeated her question, Suresh Gopi tried to place his hand on her again. She could then be seen pulling his hand away to free herself.
Read:
Following the incident, journalists had protested against the inappropriate behavior of Suresh Gopi and demanded an apology. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists also condemned Suresh Gopi’s behaviour and asked him to issue an apology. The actor-politician put out a post, apologising for his behaviour if it had hurt the woman journalist, but she found it unacceptable, she said in a later video.