Kerala police summon Suresh Gopi for inappropriate behaviour with woman journo

The Kerala Police, on Sunday, November 12, has summoned Malayalam actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gopi to Nadakkavu Police Station in Kozhikode, for inquiry in connection with the complaint of a woman journalist. A case was registered by the police for his inappropriate response to the woman journalist during a media interaction in October. He has been asked to be present at the station on Wednesday.

On October 27, the BJP leader repeatedly touched the shoulder of a woman journalist while responding to her questions, even as she tried to shake it away. In a video of the incident, Suresh Gopi could be seen speaking about the Israel-Hamas war and later the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The actor-turned-politician had contested from the Thrissur constituency in 2019 and lost it. With talks that the BJP may once again field him from Thrissur, the woman journalist had asked a question alluding to the BJP's failure in procuring a single Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for all these years.