Supreme Court issues notice to ECI on Kerala’s plea to delay SIR

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Friday, November 21, issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the petition filed by the Kerala Government seeking to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state until the local body elections are completed. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, SVN Bhatti, and Joymalya Bagchi scheduled the hearing for 26 November.

According to the Live Law report, along with the State's petition, the bench also issued notices on petitions filed by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Secretary MV Govindan.

Earlier, on November 18, the Kerala government approached the SC seeking to postpone the SIR, arguing that conducting the SIR alongside the local body elections would cause significant administrative difficulties and affect the smooth conduct of the polls. The petition was filed under Article 32 (right to approach the Supreme Court for constitutional remedies) of the Constitution.

The SIR process is scheduled to be completed by December 4, with the draft electoral roll to be published on December 9, and the local body elections in the state are scheduled for December 9 and 11.