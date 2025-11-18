Kerala govt approaches SC seeking to postpone SIR until after local body polls

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala government on Tuesday, November 18, approached the Supreme Court of India seeking to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state until after the local body elections. A day earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala had approached the SC with a similar petition.

In its writ petition, the government argues that conducting the SIR alongside the local body elections would cause significant administrative difficulties and affect the smooth conduct of the polls. The petition was filed under Article 32 (right to approach the Supreme Court for constitutional remedies) of the Constitution.

The local body elections in the state are scheduled for December 9 and 11. The SIR process, which involves door-to-door enumeration, is scheduled to be completed by December 4, with the draft electoral roll to be published on December 9.

According to a LiveLaw report, the state told the court that 1,76,000 personnel are needed for the local self-government institution (LSGI) elections, in addition to 68,000 security personnel. The SIR process requires an additional 25,668 personnel, putting considerable strain on the administration and halting routine administrative work.

Earlier, the government had filed a petition with the Kerala High Court seeking a postponement of SIR, citing the same reason. On November 13, the court instructed the state to approach the Supreme Court, as similar petitions are pending before the apex court.

On Monday, November 17, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala had approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate halt to the SIR, arguing it cannot run alongside the local body elections. IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty told the media, “This is not something that needs to be finished in a hurry. It is something that must be done with transparency and care.”

The Congress in the state has also said that it will approach the court for similar relief. Both IUML and Congress highlighted the work stress of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the state and the death of a BLO in Kannur district, allegedly due to work pressure.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is currently considering the petitions related to the SIR and will review the matter on November 26.