Sofia, wife of Russian writer Tolstoy finally gets to tell her own story in Malayalam

A writer who habitually sews together mesmerising worlds of fiction in her beautiful Malayalam, Chandramathi immersed herself in the life of Sofia (fondly called Sonya) with the urgency of a kindred soul and the help of friends and family who brought her books from the world over. Her biggest contributor was her late husband Balan who gave her copies of Sofia’s diaries after a tour of Russia, and urged her to start with Tolstoy. Balan’s sudden slipping into an illness which had once put her own life in danger and his demise within nine months left the writer disconnected from the fictional worlds she created. She forgot Sofia, she forgot literature itself until dear ones prodded her back into the picture. A photograph of Balan on the wall also seemed to tell her to go on. She picked up Anna Karenina, her notes on War and Peace, other novels of Tolstoy, just as Balan had asked her to, before slipping comfortably into the many diaries of Sofia.

What must have eased her way back into Sofia’s world was perhaps the widowhood she shared with the Russian diarist, if not the many relatable stories she knew from life – women, rankholders and artists among them, leaving everything behind after marriage. “Sonya (Sofia) is the river in my title who was not allowed to flow freely. Her flow was curtailed, and she could move only within his circle.”

The early chapters described Sofia’s love for drawing, playing the piano and writing – artistic pursuits that Tolstoy had encouraged before their marriage. Their union had been tumultuous. Sofia fell for Tolstoy who was nearly double her age when her elder sister had clearly been in love with him. She was smitten by his works and Tolstoy had offered his diaries to read, so she knew what she was getting into. Shocked as she was by his revelations and relationships in the past Sofia nevertheless took his hand with frightening insecurities.

The early days of happy marriage and estate management ended as she became pregnant - a condition Sofia seemed forever to be in, as she would herself declare many times in the novel: ‘permanently pregnant’.