Should actors sell their films?: Biju Menon row makes Malayalam cinema debate promo culture

Once upon a time, interviews with actors were a coveted affair – rare, precious, mostly written. With television, they became visual, but still uncommon enough in the early days to excite the curious fan. Conversations had whirled around cinema and life in general. There was no formula, no mandatory appearances, no repetitive Q&A. Actors were interviewed, as a treat, when both the parties - interviewer and interviewee - agreed on it for no greater purpose than the love for art.

In the last two decades, interviews changed character, almost unnoticeably, when film promotions grew from posters to trailers to online gimmicks to actor interactions in the days prior to the release. Profiling of an actor was no longer entertained, except in long-form journalism. Interviews were reduced to conversations about the immediate movie in promotional events. Members of the cast and crew would keep aside a few days exclusively for the promos, attending them one after the other, in half-hour or one-hour periods.

When they are booked for a movie, actors and technicians are asked to sign agreements which typically include a clause for promotional events. Their pay is mostly inclusive of attending these events, and if they are not interested or would like to negotiate, it is expected to take place before the contracts are in place.

“Before signing my agreements, I tell them in advance that I would not be part of marketing activities post the shoot, except for print [interviews],” says filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, who never appears in promotional video events.

Rajeev, adored storyteller of movies like Annayum Rasoolum and Kammattipadam, does not force his actors to do promos either, he says. “This is part of cinema becoming an industry, where corporate laws take over. On the other hand, there are actors who look forward to such events, because they bring a lot of visibility.”

Biju Menon, an actor with long years of experience in Malayalam cinema, is apparently not one of them. Only last week, he was fined Rs 15 lakh by the Kerala Film Producers Association for failing to appear in the promotional events of his film Nadanna Sambhavam (2024). B Unnikrishnan, filmmaker, producer and head of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, alleged that a film producer had suffered a loss of Rs 25 lakh because of Biju Menon’s refusal to take part in promo events, after signing a contract to do so.

“It is a negotiation that takes place. I let them know how many days or events I can do promotions for, and we come to an understanding before I sign the contract,” says Kani Kusruti, acclaimed actor known for her performances in films like All We Imagine As Light and Biriyaani.

As we speak, she is doing promotions for the Hindi film Assi, in which she has acted alongside Taapsee Pannu and Revathy. In one of their interviews together, Revathy and Kani say they are both just getting used to promoting a film with such back-to-back events.

“In the old days, you only needed a film poster to make you want to go for the only visual entertainment you knew. But now with the huge amount of content on social media, films are forced to make waves to get attention. At the end of the day, all of us would like the film to succeed, but the question is if it [promotional events] should be a mandatory part of an actor's job,” Kani says.