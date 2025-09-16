Interview: Filmmaker Krishand on storytelling, gangsters, and the human side of crime

You can spot a uniqueness in his formula. Here, he writes about poverty and crime — boys from slums, belittled at school and everywhere they went, wanting to shake off that image and swayed by shortcuts. Mouldable as teenagers, they fall into the hands of a rotten police officer who pushes them into pit after deeper pit. These are not visuals of gory violence or sob stories. As the events unfold, you listen more for the stray one-liners that bring a laugh, the splitting of a scene into three telling images, the newspaper cuttings that tell the gang’s story to the world. Krishand puts you on the side of the gang but without righting their wrongs or attempting to lessen their crimes. He just reminds you of their human side, takes you to their homes, their families, their infatuations, their undying love for each other.

“I have known these people, living as I did around them for years. So I feel unhappy when they are misrepresented,” he says, even as he makes no attempt to glorify them. His approach brings to mind Katherine Boo’s Behind The Beautiful Flowers, for which she spent years with people in a Mumbai slum to write about them, exposing the truth of their lives without altering their flaws, and drawing them all the more close to you.

Asked about the risk of stereotyping people living in the slums, Krishand fervently says no, that is not what the series does. “It is looking at the ecosystem of these men – not just their poverty but their mental health, their family health, how they are treated at school, at home. We are not saying everyone from the slum becomes a criminal. But for these men who did, you can trace their stories to what kind of lives they’d had.”

At the end of every episode, the end titles are accompanied by a series of pictures — Krishand’s own artwork. Even as a child he loved to sketch the stories he heard. As a grown-up, he nurtured that love, letting it grow alongside his passion for film. He makes storyboards with his drawings, sometimes entire sequences. A graphic novel is also in his mind, for some day in the future.