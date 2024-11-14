Shivendra Singh interview: How ‘Celluloid Man’ PK Nair led him to work on film heritage

Shivendra’s childhood in Bihar was a world away, but he too was drawn to the magic of cinema from a young age. “We had a projectionist called Chandi Mistry who would come to our house every evening, on his bicycle. He would stream the films of [American comedians] Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, Danny Kaye and home movies of his and other families. There was a room called the thanda room (cold room) with a glass cupboard full of films. I would run into the room and pick out a film and wait for Chandi Mistry. He would thread the reel through the projector and I would watch the image go upside down first, and then straighten up on the screen. It fascinated me to watch the light reach the screen and the images come alive,” Shivendra says, bringing to mind a similar relationship between a child and a projectionist in the Italian masterpiece, Cinema Paradiso.

This was not all that long ago — it was the 1970s and the time of Amitabh Bachchan’s entry into Bollywood. Shivendra’s grandmother, Usharani, was a great lover of Hindi cinema and would take him to Patna to watch movies. While Pakeezah was her favourite, Haathi Mere Saathi was the one that first crushed him. He used to go to school on an elephant and could relate to the film so much that he realised that cinema could be “such a reflection of the life around you” and became “crazier” in his passion for the art.

His parents did not want him to take up films. They wanted him to study law at Cambridge. Shivendra was a promising student too — he did well at The Doon School in Dehradun and was majoring in History at St Stephen’s in Delhi when he expressed his desire to try his hand in films. “My classmate Chandrachur Singh (who would be a noted actor in the mid 90s in movies like Maachis and Tere Mere Sapne) and I would dream about working in films, he as an actor and I as a director. Chandrachur went to Bombay to try his luck. I decided to go and work with [poet, lyricist, and filmmaker] Gulzar.”

The decision was not taken lightly by the family — his father did not speak to him for two years after that. Shivendra went to Mumbai and stayed with a friend and his aunt. The aunt knew Gulzar and put him in touch with the filmmaker.