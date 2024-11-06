After Aravindan’s Kummatty, Film Heritage Foundation to restore Amma Ariyan

The team that restored G Aravindan's much-adored children's film Kummatty is now planning to restore John Abraham’s 1986 cult classic Amma Ariyan, an experimental film. They would also be conducting the ninth edition of the Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India in Thiruvananthapuram from November 7 to 14.

Film archivist and restorer Shivendra Singh Dungarpur who made the acclaimed documentary Celluloid Man on PK Nair, the founder of National Film Archive of India, is bringing the workshop to Kerala. It is put together by his organisation Film Heritage of India along with the International Federation of Film Archives. The workshop will take place at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan.

Kummatty (1979) was restored by Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation and the Cineteca di Bologna film archive in Italy. "We are restoring another film called Amma Ariyan, by John Abraham. That will be our second film from Kerala. The journey began with Celluloid Man and [the late] PK Nair was quite instrumental in putting us through this whole journey of film preservation and restoration. I hope this workshop will have the impact of making us realise how much of the heritage is in jeopardy. If we don't take urgent steps the heritage of films in Kerala will be in danger," Shivendra tells TNM.