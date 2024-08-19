School teacher, theatre actor & Kerala state Best Actor awardee: Meet Beena Chandran

Standing by the canteen of the Kairali Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, Beena R Chandran greeted the viewers of her film Thadavu with a perpetual smile, wondering every time someone appreciated her if her performance was really all that good. The film was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) last December. “I could not gauge my own performance when I watched the film, even though I was more than thrilled with what the others did. I had picked some of them, as casting director of the film,” Beena told TNM in an interview.

Eight months later, on Friday August 16, she was announced winner of the Kerala State Award for Best Actor (Female) for her lead role in Thadavu, along with renowned actor Urvashi, who won it for Ullozhukku. “I am still in the same state as I was in December, unable to believe what is going on. I can’t be sure if this is a dream or reality. I am also very happy to get it with Urvashi, an actor I have always admired for her innocent and effortless performances, an actor who can make you laugh easily,” Beena says.

Thadavu is not Beena’s debut film but it is her first as the lead character. She is enchanting as Geetha, the difficult woman who gets carried away by her emotions, who loves and hates in equal measure and expresses it all. TNM’s review of the film said: “Beena R Chandran, playing Geetha, should have been discovered a long time ago. With her uninhibited movements (she swims effortlessly in her saris) and reflective expressions, Beena makes Geetha so close to life, she seems like someone in your own circle of friends and family.”