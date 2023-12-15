Thadavu, elevated by its thorough script, is a lovely contribution to Malayalam cinema

What makes Geetha of Thadavu so relatable are not the things she gets right or even the many struggles she goes through, but a combination of these along with her very annoying traits. They put Geetha into familiar territory. Fazil Razak, in his debut feature, creates portraits of close-to-life characters with admirable clarity, letting the humour, angst, and a baggage of emotions from a few chosen moments in their lives flow organically into his script. Add to it the astounding performances and a thorough script, and Thadavu becomes a lovely contribution to Malayalam cinema.

Beena R Chandran, playing Geetha, should have been discovered a long time ago. With her uninhibited movements (she swims effortlessly in her saris) and reflective expressions, Beena makes Geetha so close to life, she seems like someone in your own circle of friends and family. Geetha had two failed marriages and has two daughters from it; she has two really close friends, and a job as an anganwadi teacher. Yet she lives alone in an old house, sitting in the yard with a pot of black coffee and her thoughts, when she is not entertaining friends or the neighbourhood kids.

A world away from the portrayals of single women living alone in apartment buildings, Geetha’s solitary life is not made to look fashionable. Neither is it painted sad. It is a most practical setting that is not made a big deal of, and still manages to inspire. Here is a woman, fighting with her ex-husband in a family court over the periods of custody of her child. It is revealed she has had mental health issues before. Yet, her pain is not magnified with a melancholic background music seeping through the scene or a loud monologue packed with dramatic phrases.