Renji Panicker attacks media for questioning Dileep acquittal, disregards survivor

The smile with which actor and scriptwriter Renji Panicker greeted the string of reporters outside a polling booth in Kochi disappeared when their questions turned to the verdict in the 2017 actor assault case. He faced the media on the morning of December 9, after casting his vote in the local body polls. However, he appeared to lose his cool when asked about the acquittal of actor Dileep, who was alleged to have masterminded the crime. Panicker became aggressive and insulting towards the media, apparently angered that there should be any doubts about Dileep’s acquittal.

Dileep, a powerful actor with considerable clout in Malayalam cinema, was acquitted by the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on December 8, triggering widespread discussion on the justice system. While six men accused of committing the crime were found guilty, Dileep’s acquittal raised questions about the motive and for whom the crime had been orchestrated.

After a day of very little response from male celebrities in the cinema, reporters questioned those who went out to cast their vote on December 9. Panicker, known for his explosive scripts, adopted an aggressive demeanor—reminiscent of the angry male characters he has written in the past.

“My understanding is that the accused (six men who committed the crime) have been punished, and the court has said that Dileep is not guilty. The conspiracy [that someone masterminded the attack] has not been proven, and I believe the court’s verdict is correct,” Panicker snapped at reporters.

When asked about Dileep’s allegation that the case against him was fabricated, Panicker shot back, saying that there have been instances in the past when the police have done just that and created fake evidence.

Particularly insensitive was his dismissal of the question on justice for the survivor. “This is not my family matter; it is a public matter, and the court has taken a decision on it. The court has dismissed baseless stories,” he said.

Panicker further mocked the media, asking if they were very disappointed by the verdict. A former journalist, Panicker’s tone was sarcastic as he repeatedly asked if the reporters had not read the court’s statements or followed the proceedings.