Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s income surges, Congress flags property omission

Kerala state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and former Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s annual income showed an increase going by the affidavit he filed as a candidate for elections to Nemom constituency. He has, however, once again, claimed to own only one property, much to the chagrin of the opposition.

The millionaire businessman declared an annual income of Rs 85.26 lakh for 2023-24 and Rs 92.91 lakh for 2024-25.

Rajeev had come under considerable criticism for declaring an income of Rs 680 for 2021-22 and Rs 5.59 lakh for 2022-23, in his affidavit for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Thiruvananthapuram.

This time, the declared total value of assets (movable and immovable) stood at Rs 93.88 crore, and his total liabilities stood at Rs 107.39 crore. In 2024, he reported a total value of Rs 23.65 crore.