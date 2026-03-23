Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s income surges, Congress flags property omission
Kerala state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and former Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s annual income showed an increase going by the affidavit he filed as a candidate for elections to Nemom constituency. He has, however, once again, claimed to own only one property, much to the chagrin of the opposition.
The millionaire businessman declared an annual income of Rs 85.26 lakh for 2023-24 and Rs 92.91 lakh for 2024-25.
Rajeev had come under considerable criticism for declaring an income of Rs 680 for 2021-22 and Rs 5.59 lakh for 2022-23, in his affidavit for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from Thiruvananthapuram.
This time, the declared total value of assets (movable and immovable) stood at Rs 93.88 crore, and his total liabilities stood at Rs 107.39 crore. In 2024, he reported a total value of Rs 23.65 crore.
Properties not mentioned again
Like his earlier affidavits, Rajeev has declared owning only one property in 3rd block, Koramanagala, Bengaluru, a property measuring 9,600 sq ft with a current market value of Rs 15.07 crore. In his 2024 and 2026 affidavits, he had claimed a rental income of Rs 5.40 lakh from Vectra Developers for this property. According to his of assets and liabilities, Rajeev is a partner in Vectra Developers.
However, there is no mention of a second property in the same area, which is listed as his residence in the 2024 affidavit. The opposition Congress was quick to that even this time around, he has not declared this property, which is in the name of Rajeev Chandrasekhar and for which he pays property tax.
TNM had earlier pointed out that a third property in the 3rd block, Koramangala, which Rajeev had listed as his address in an annexure (2024 affidavit), is owned by Virtual Properties and Estates Private Limited. Rajeev’s wife Anju owns 99.70% of this company. She received a salary of Rs 45 lakh for FY 2024-25 from this company, a jump from Rs 30 lakh for FY 2021-22. Her net worth increased from Rs 10.84 crore in 2024 to Rs 16.49 crore in 2026.
Meanwhile, the BJP president has listed a fourth address at SFS Retreat in Kowdiar in Thiruvananthapuram as his residence in the 2026 affidavit. It is not clear whether he owns or has rented this property. However, he had posted a picture of a ceremony at his home in Thiruvananathapuram on Instagram.