Blow to Dileep: Kerala HC asks memory card probe report to be given to survivor

Two weeks after the survivor in the actor assault case moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to issue a copy of the investigation report on illegal access of the memory card, the court agreed to her plea. The memory card contained visuals of the attack on her.

The survivor had moved a petition seeking the intervention of the High Court after the Ernakulam District and Sessions court refused to handover a copy of the investigation report on the illegal access of the memory card. She had earlier sought the investigation report from the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court after allegations rose over the illegal access of the memory card.

The memory card was accessed at least thrice, when it was kept in the custody of different courts. The High Court which acknowledged that there has indeed been illegal access, asked the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, which has been hearing the assault case, to launch an inquiry. Of the three times that the memory card was illegally accessed, the final occurrence was in July 2021, while it was in the custody of the trial court.