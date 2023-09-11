Online frauds using engineering on the rise, scamsters exploit fear

The call came on a Monday afternoon in July. Ashok* had just had lunch at his Bengaluru home when the unknown number blinked on the phone. A voice – automated, he thought – said that a Fedex package in his name was blocked at the Mumbai airport. A minute later, a human voice began speaking, telling him that the package contained illegal items like multiple passports and 50 grams of MDMA. In the next few hours, Ashok spoke to more than one person through different calls, people posing as officials of the police and narcotics bureau. Credentials of an officer in the rank of an SP were shared, which convinced him. By evening, he had transferred more than Rs 3.6 lakh, as advised by “the officials” to prove his innocence.

He was told that fake accounts were opened in his name and the RBI had to block all these accounts. He was then asked to share the details of the accounts that belonged to him. After that he was asked to transfer a certain amount of money to an account held by the RBI upon which the RBI would "start analysing that account for fraudulent transactions."

He then began transferring the money which they convinced him would "trigger automated analysis by RBI servers on prior fraudulent transactions." They told him the money would be restored to his account in 15 minutes or so, after verification. But the promised refunds were never made. His police complaint the next day too has not helped in recovering the money so far.

Ashok is a victim of social engineering attack, a psychological manipulation to trick users into making payments or giving away sensitive information compromising their cyber security. What he went through is the coercive type of social engineering as opposed to the less harmful tactic of forcing people to part with their money through fake messages to help a friend or for charity. And it can happen to anyone, including young IT professionals like Ashok.

A woman, also an IT professional based in Bengaluru, was deceived using a similar technique. She was told of a Fedex package in her name containing MDMA and in a Skype call, showed a person who they claimed they had arrested and that he gave them her credentials. Panic-stricken, she transferred four lakh rupees.