Odisha woman drugged & raped at employer’s home in Kochi, police delay arrest of accused

While they were there, a couple from the neighbouring house began asking questions, casting aspersions on Rani, alleging that she was making up these stories, Ayaz says. “The woman of the house asked most of the questions, while her husband, a lawyer, quietly added that it did not seem possible that Sivaprasad would do such a thing. The woman then called Sivaprasad’s wife on the phone and told her what was going on. The family – Sivaprasad, his wife, their daughter and husband – had gone to Guruvayoor. The wife said on the phone that Rani had told her the previous day that she wanted to go home to see her unwell brother. We understood later that Rani had said that as an excuse to leave the house,” Ayaz says.

After Rani reached the police station, a female colleague of Ayaz, Hasna, came along to help her communicate. Rani knew Odia and Hindi, and Hasna helped translate what she was saying to Malayalam. “Interestingly, by the time we reached the station, the woman from the neighbourhood was already there, saying she knew the police officials there,” Ayaz notes.

From the station, Rani was taken for a medical examination at the taluk hospital. By the time they came back to register the case it was 1 am on October 17. By 4 am, she was taken to a shelter home, where she remains to date.

“It was after the medical examination report came that it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. She had no sexual history before this. And she had passed out by the time of the assault, but woke up without her clothes on her and a blanket covering her, feeling pain in her private parts,” says advocate Sandhya.

The CMID also looped in Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) - the trade union for women in the informal sector that also deals with migrant workers. “There is an agent nexus – vicious circles - that include neighbours or people from the neighbouring villages of these women who take them to employers, bargain for salary and get a commission. This woman (Rani) reached Kerala through an agent two weeks ago. This was her first job in Kerala,” says Sonia George, of SEWA.

What surprised them all was the laxity with which the police had handled the case after the initial proactivity. After registering the case post midnight in the early hours of October 17, the police have not arrested the accused for days, even after rape was confirmed. Sivaprasad, who has worked in senior positions in government institutions, is now in a powerful position in a private firm. It is suspected that his influence may have led to the delay in his arrest, giving him time to procure an anticipatory bail.

“It also shows the vulnerability of the migrant labourer population. Rani is a Class 6 dropout, she does not know the language or many people here. At least she is an adult. Many times, minors are attacked and these cases are simply buried. In Rani’s case, we were also able to constantly be in touch with her because she was alone in the house,” Benoy says.

There were other attempts to dissuade Rani from lodging the case or proceeding with the medical examination. Amith, the man she knew from her hometown and had arranged the job for her, was putting pressure on her to withdraw the complaint, Ayaz says.

Further trouble awaited Rani when her phone went missing at the shelter home. “We have arranged a second hand phone and a new SIM for her. We understand that she does not wish to go back to her home in Odisha. She has been forced to do domestic work since she was 12 years old by her stepmother. She wants to find a safe place to work in Kochi,” Benoy adds.

The State as well as all the stakeholders – the employers included – should be accountable for the issues of domestic workers, both Benoy and Sonia say. “To stop the abuse of minors, the State should take a stand that child labour would not be permitted. For the migrant domestic workers, there should be a system to be in touch with the woman protection officer of the district,” Benoy suggests.