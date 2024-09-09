Unattended and vulnerable: Children of Kerala’s migrant communities face many risks

This is the first in a four-part series where TNM surveys the lived realities of the migrant communities in Kerala.

TW: Mentions of rape and sexual abuse

In May this year, while schools were closed for the summer, TNM came across a distressing sight at a migrant settlement in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. Six children, as young as 18 months to nine years old, were locked up in a cramped, poorly ventilated room in a single-storey building in Vattakkattupady. The older kids, wary of outsiders, would occasionally open a window to peek outside, only to quickly shut it again.

The social worker, Roshni (name changed), who directed us to the settlement near Perumbavoor, had said that she stumbled upon the house during a recent field visit. “The kids do not even have access to a toilet until their parents return from work in the evening. So they relieve themselves in a plastic bag,” she told us, shuddering at the memory of seeing the soiled plastic bags in the corner of the room.

According to Roshni, the children belonged to two or three migrant families who lived adjacent to each other at the settlement. “The factories where their mothers work don’t allow kids to enter, and the parents are scared to leave the children at home with the door open. The migrant families in the settlement hear a lot about the sexual assault crimes against children in the region. Some of them have witnessed it happen to their kids. So they choose to lock the children up and leave them with the food for the day until they return in the evening,” she said.

Thousands of kilometres away in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Nandita (name changed) seemed to tremble when we said we were calling from Kerala. Her instinct was to refuse to speak, finding it difficult to discuss the horrific abuse her three-year-old daughter had to face during their stay in the state.

When Nandita, her husband, and children moved to Kerala in 2022, it was in the hopes of a better life.

Kerala’s unorganised sectors are heavily dependent on migrant workers, and in turn, workers have migrated in droves to the state due to better wages, sustained work opportunities, and relatively fair workplace treatment.

Nandita and her husband too had soon found work at a plywood factory near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, and imagined their life turning around. But they didn’t realise that in the meantime, something odious was happening to their three-year-old daughter. The toddler was being sexually abused by their neighbour, a construction worker from Jharkhand.

Nandita said that on most days, she used to take the two younger children to work with her while the eldest went to school. “If my eldest didn’t have class, I would leave the other kids at home with him.”

But one evening, when Nandita returned from work, her daughter was not home. “My boys were playing outside, and they said a neighbour had taken her,” she recalled.

Nandita rushed to the neighbour’s house, where she found her daughter crying. “She was holding her private part, and told me it was hurting. She told me what he did to her. My elder son said that this neighbour had taken her to his house before as well. We were heartbroken and terrified. I came back home to Bihar with my children,” she said.

The couple feared for their child’s safety, but also feared the “complications” that would arise if they chose to go to the police. So she packed her bags and returned to her native village in Bihar, where a doctor confirmed the child’s injuries.

Nandita’s husband moved to a different district in Kerala for work.