Minister MB Rajesh loses Kerala’s Thrithala as Congress’ Balram wins by 8385 votes

CPI(M) leader and Excise Minister MB Rajesh lost the Thrithala Assembly constituency to Congress’ VT Balram by 8,385 votes, as the United Democratic Front (UDF) surged ahead across Kerala in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Balram secured 76,427 votes, while Rajesh polled 68,042 votes in the constituency in Palakkad district, marking a reversal of the 2021 result when Rajesh had defeated Balram. The contest was considered to be a high-stakes rematch between Rajesh and Balram.

The seat witnessed a direct contest between the CPI(M) and Congress parties, which head the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF respectively, with development issues and local governance dominating campaign narratives.

The result comes amid a larger statewide trend favouring the UDF, which is projected to secure a decisive majority, while the ruling LDF faces a significant setback in its bid for a third consecutive term.

Rajesh (55) contested as the CPI(M) candidate with a postgraduate qualification. He reported assets worth Rs 1.2 crore, zero liabilities, and an annual income of Rs 14.6 lakh. He also declared eight pending criminal cases, including three serious IPC cases.

Polling in Thrithala was held on April 9, with counting conducted on May 4.

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