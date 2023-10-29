Blasts in Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kerala: What we know so far

Multiple explosions at a convention centre in Kalamassery of Ernakulam in Kerala killed one woman and injured more than 30 others on the morning of Sunday, October 29. At the time of the blasts, a prayer meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses was going on in the centre, attended by thousands of people. Here is what we know so far:
Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Saheb has confirmed that the device used for the blasts were Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).
A woman died of burn injuries and 36 others were injured. Eight of them are out of danger and two others are critical. Five of the injured are in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kalamassery Medical College.
Minister VN Vasavan said that two people injured in the blast -- a teenager and her mother -- have suffered more than 70% burns. The teenager is in ventillator support. Both are in Aster MIMS burn ward.
The first explosion happened 10 minutes after the prayer started. People began running out of the venue in panic. Soon, two more explosions took place.
Ernakulam District Collector Umesh NSK said that eyewitnesses reported hearing three explosions, one after another. Investigations are underway.
The place has since been sealed off. Bomb squad and forensics team will inspect the place.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that what happened was unfortunate and that all top police officials in Ernakulam have reached the spot. The Director General of Police (DGP) and other officials are on their way. More details are awaited, he said.
Health Minister Veena George and Minister for Cooperation VN Vasavan are reaching the spot.
The convention which began on Friday, October 27, was to end on Sunday.
The police have asked people gathered there to leave and not stay back to collect their belongings. Many had left their wallets and other belongings behind when the blasts occurred.
Thrikkakkara Assistant Commissioner said that 10 buses were arranged for people to get away.
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also reached the spot by noon.
The police have released a number for the call centre, for people to contact for lost belongings or other needs: 0484-2423513
(This is a developing story)