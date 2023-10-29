Kerala blasts: What is an IED and when have terror groups used them in India?

In the wake of the shocking blasts at Kalamassery in Kerala, IED — that was used in the attack — is back in focus. IED or improvised explosive device refers to the use of explosive material that has been upgraded in terms of trigger, packaging or containers that are usually not used in military actions. In India, many blasts in the past have seen the use of IEDs.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security , an IED attack involves the “use of a ‘homemade’ bomb and/or destructive device to destroy, incapacitate, harass, or distract. Because they are improvised, IEDs can come in many forms, ranging from a small pipe bomb to a sophisticated device capable of causing massive damage and loss of life. IEDs can be carried or delivered in a vehicle; carried, placed, or thrown by a person; delivered in a package; or concealed on the roadside.”

As ‘homemade’ bombs, IEDs are constructed out of a variety of easily available materials such as fertiliser, hydrogen peroxide or gunpowder. Further, in order to heighten the intensity of the attack, the ‘packing’ material used in IEDs often contain glass pieces or nails or similar objects that increase the amount of shrapnel from the blast. Homeland Security also adds that one common substance encountered is ANFO — a combination of ammonia nitrate (found commonly in fertilisers) and fuel oil. It is this use of commonly available material that makes IED extremely hard to detect.