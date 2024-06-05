Left parties accept setback in Kerala, ridicule BJP for losing majority nationally

While accepting their poor performance in Kerala, the only state they are in power now, the Left parties of India – led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – minced no words in ridiculing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s loss of simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections. In the last two elections, the BJP had won a majority on their own, before forming a coalition government, but this time they will be at the mercy of their allies . A fact that the Left leaders, including CPI(M)’s national general secretary Sitaram Yechury stressed on, while deducing the election results as a significant step in defence of India’s democracy, secularism and civil liberties of people.

“There has been a one party dominance, a one party dictatorial rule in the last 10 years, with atrocities committed against religious minorities, particularly Muslims, and assaults on the Constitution of India and its secular democratic republican character. Now there is scope for resistance and it can be ensured that this sort of trampling of democratic rights and civil liberties can be stopped, or intensively reduced with a strong opposition, which the INDIA bloc parties have shown,” Yechury said.

The INDIA bloc was formed a year ago, with a number of opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, SP and the Left, determined to push the BJP out of power. Together, they have won 232 seats in the 545-strong Lok Sabha. “This will be a parliament where there will be stronger resistance to the highhandedness shown by the Modi government earlier. Another aspect of the election is that the results have demolished the myth of the exit polls (which had predicted significantly higher numbers for the BJP), which are clearly designed for making money in the stock market,” Yechury said.