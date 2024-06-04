Actor Suresh Gopi opens account for BJP in Kerala, wins in Thrissur

Read: BJP's hope in Kerala: Suresh Gopi, the Superstar who fell short

Known for its unpredictable voting patterns, Thrissur has seen its sitting MPs suffer defeat in the past six consecutive elections, with the LDF and the UDF alternating victories over the years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been eyeing Thrissur as a prestige constituency since 2019, was represented by popular Malayalam film actor Suresh Gopi.

Despite losing by over 100,000 votes in 2019, Suresh Gopi has been a frequent presence in Thrissur over the last five years, engaging in extensive philanthropic activities, visiting churches and temples, and exhibiting his contributions towards individuals, panchayats, settlements, etc. His efforts have been part of the BJP’s larger strategy, dubbed 'Operation Thrissur'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made multiple visits to the temple town to boost the party’s prospects.

Read: Behind Suresh Gopi’s bid to win Thrissur for BJP, philanthropy and realpolitik

Initially, the Congress had planned to field sitting MP TN Prathapan, who had already started his campaign. However, the political dynamics shifted dramatically with the last-minute candidature of K Muraleedharan from the UDF, sitting MP from Vadakara. The Congress’s confidence was notably shaken when Muraleedharan’s sister Padmaja Venugopal (both Murali and Padmaja are children of Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran) defected from the Congress to join the BJP.

Their strategic move to bring in Muraleedharan, despite his past defeats in the Thrissur district elections in 1998 (Lok Sabha) and 2004 (Wadakkancherry assembly constituency), added to the complexity of the race.

LDF candidate, VS. Sunil Kumar also brought his own clout to the contest. A familiar figure in the constituency, Sunil Kumar has a strong electoral record, having won from the Thrissur Assembly constituency in 2016 and from Kaipamangalam in 2011. His candidacy further intensified the competition in this high-stakes seat.

Suresh Gopi, who secured 293,822 votes (28.19%) in 2019—a 17% increase from the previous election—was counting on the constituency’s demographic mix which includes 49% Hindu, 35% Christian, and 16% Muslim voters. However, recent reports had suggested that the BJP faced challenges due to the backlash over the Manipur violence, with the Thrissur diocese repeatedly expressing dissent.

Thrissur’s political history is marked by notable defeats of prominent figures such as K Karunakaran, K Muraleedharan, and Padmaja Venugopal. From 1952 to 2019, the constituency has sided with the LDF ten times and with the UDF seven times. In the 2019 election, TN Prathapan of the Congress secured victory with 415,089 votes, amounting to 39.83% of the total votes. CPI’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas came in second with 321,456 votes (30.85%), while Suresh Gopi of the BJP finished third, securing 293,822 votes, which represented 28.19% of the 1,042,122 votes cast.