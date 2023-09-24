Renowned Malayalam filmmaker KG George dies at 77

Veteran Malayalam film director KG George passed away at an old age home in Kerala’s Kochi, on Sunday, September 24. As per reports, George, who was 77-years-old, was undergoing treatment for a stroke.

Winner of the JC Daniel award, Kerala government's highest honor for those who work in the film industry, George was known for his offbeat films and often feminist themes. The filmmaker was known for his nuanced exploration of the female mind, a rarity at the time. Yavanika, a thriller that had Jalaja in the lead, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback which portrayed the life of a young woman actor in the problematic film industry, Adaminte Vaariyellu which highlighted the plight of three women in different social settings, all came from KG George's writing.

He also veered off to make one of the most-known political satires in Malayalam, Panchavadi Paalam, in which Bharat Gopi played his unforgettable role of a corrupt panachayat president, circled by equally corrupt politicians.