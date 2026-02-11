Kozhikode Sessions Court grants bail to Shimjitha in Deepak’s death

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Wednesday, February 11, granted bail to Shimjitha, who has been charged with abetment of suicide in connection with the death of U Deepak.

Shimjitha was arrested on January 21 and had been lodged in Majeri jail for the past 21 days. She moved the Principal Sessions Court after her earlier bail plea was rejected by the Kunnamangalam Magistrate’s Court.

U Deepak, a native of Govindapuram in Kozhikode, died by suicide on January 19, three days after Shimjitha uploaded a video on social media alleging that he had sexually abused her on a bus.

According to reports, the prosecution argued that bail should not be granted until the forensic examination of Shimjitha’s mobile phone and laptop was completed. However, the court rejected this contention and granted her bail.

Deepak’s death triggered a heated debate across the state, with some alleging that the video was created to gain attention on social media.

Following his death, Deepak’s friends and relatives claimed that the video had severely affected him emotionally and that he was in mental distress after watching it. His family later filed a formal complaint with the city police commissioner, seeking strict action.

On January 19, the Kozhikode Medical College police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shimjitha on charges of abetment of suicide. She was arrested from a relative’s house in Vadakara on January 21. Subsequently, the Kunnamangalam First Class Magistrate’s Court remanded her to 14 days in judicial custody.

In its remand report , the police stated that granting bail to Shimjitha “would send a wrong message to society.” They also argued that if released on bail, the accused might commit similar offences, potentially encouraging others and leading to further such incidents.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.