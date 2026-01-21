Kerala police arrest Shimjitha in connection with Deepak’s suicide

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala police arrested Shimjitha on Wednesday, January 21, in connection with the suicide of U Deepak. Shimjitha had posted a video on social media, accusing Deepak of sexual misconduct in a bus, where both were passengers. A few days later, Deepak died by suicide.

Following the arrest, the Kunamangalam First Class Magistrate Court in Kozhikode remanded Shimjitha for 14 days. She will be transferred to Manjeri jail.

On January 19, the Kozhikode Medical College police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Shimjitha on charges of abetting the suicide of Deepak. Following the FIR, she reportedly absconded. On Wednesday, she was arrested from a relative’s house in Vadakara, as per reports. Hours before her arrest, the police had issued a lookout notice against her.

The police had begun a search operation in the state after she absconded. The arrest came just a day before the Kozhikode District Court was about to consider her anticipatory bail application.

Deepak was found dead in his house on January 18, days after Shimjitha posted a video online. The video showed Deepak’s elbow grazing against her chest. In a second video, Shimjitha said that this wasn’t an accident or a misunderstanding but a “sexual boundary violation”.

According to Deepak’s family, the incident took place on January 16 when Deepak was travelling from Kozhikode to Kannur for work. Shimjitha was travelling on the same bus, and that was when she recorded the video.

Following his death, Deepak’s friends and relatives alleged that the video affected him and that he was in mental distress after watching the video. Shimjitha also faced threats and abuse on social media.

Deepak’s family alleged that he was subjected to public shaming after the video went viral, and they had filed a complaint and approached the city police commissioner, demanding strict action. The police recorded Deepak’s parents' statements on January 19 as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission directed the North Zone DIG to conduct an inquiry into the incident, acting on complaints filed by advocates V Devadas and Abdul Rahim Pookath. The Commission’s Judicial Member K Baijunath has sought a report within a week.