After viral bus video and suicide, Kerala woman booked for abetment

Shimjitha, a woman who posted a video accusing a fellow bus passenger of sexual misconduct, has been booked for abetment to suicide by the Kozhikode Medical College police. The FIR was filed on January 19 in connection with the death of U Deepak.

The FIR was registered after Deepak, 42, a native of Kozhikode, died by suicide, days after Shimjitha’s video was widely circulated online. Police said the case was registered based on complaints and the sequence of events that allegedly led to severe mental distress for the deceased.

The police recorded Deepak’s parents statements on January 19 as part of the investigation. The family had approached the city police commissioner demanding strict action, alleging that Deepak was subjected to public shaming after the video went viral. They also said copies of the complaint would be forwarded to the District Collector, the Human Rights Commission and the DGP.

The Human Rights Commission meanwhile directed the North Zone DIG to conduct an inquiry into the incident, acting on complaints filed by advocates V Devadas and Abdul Rahim Pookath. Judicial member K Baijunath has sought a report within a week. The case will be considered during the commission’s sitting at the Kozhikode Public Works Rest House on February 19.

According to the family, the incident took place on January 16 when Deepak was travelling from Kozhikode to Kannur for work on a crowded Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus. Shimjitha, who was travelling on the same bus, recorded and shared a video showing Deepak’s elbow brushing against her body.

While Shimjitha alleged the contact amounted to sexual harassment, others argued that it appeared accidental due to the rush inside the bus. Deepak’s death on Sunday, January 18, triggered widespread discussion on social media, with many questioning the public naming and shaming that followed the release of the video.

Shimjitha’s social media profile identifies her as a consultant psychologist and commerce lecturer. Police said further action would be taken after examining all statements and related reports.