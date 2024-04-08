Church in Kerala screens ‘The Kerala Story’ for minors to counter ‘Love Jihad’

‘Christian girls trapped in love jihad’

The diocese also distributed booklets on ‘love jihad’ to these students. ‘Love jihad’ refers to a bogus claim made by the Hindu right wing that Muslim men are ‘luring’ Hindu women into marriages to convert them to Islam.

The booklet lists out a few activities for the students to take part in. One of them is to review the movie after watching it. “Unlike how you see other movies, you should watch The Kerala Story with utmost attention and information that we have learnt in the past. After the screening, you should discuss it in groups and write a review,” the booklet reads.

Another activity was to read an essay on love jihad, which claims that girls from the Christian community are lured by well-to-do young men by gifting mobile phones, dresses and offering to pay school and college fees. “How can our girls reject such youth who can do so much for them when they are just ‘lovers.’ If the man is attractive and soft-spoken, some of our girls get trapped without the option to say no,” the booklet claims.

Fr Jins said that The Kerala Story was not banned in the country and hence it was not wrong to screen the movie. When asked about the exaggerated claims made by the filmmakers that 32,000 girls from Kerala have been radicalised, Karakkat said the movie screening was aimed only at the issue of teenagers losing their way in relationships. “We have not linked any religion or belief. The only issue is about love and we asked students to discuss it after watching the film,” Karakkat added.

Fr Paul Thelakat, former spokesperson of Syro Malabar Church, said that the Idukki diocese should have approached the issue in a responsible way. “The Kerala Story is a propoganda story. The Idukki diocese’s action shows a lack of understanding of the political and cultural atmosphere in the state and the country. Priests should not sow seeds of divisiveness or teach hate against any religion. Despite the Kerala police and central agencies like NIA stating that there is no such phenomenon as love jihad, Christian leaders have spoken about it in many situations. We should realise that there is a Union government in the country, and see the situation in other states such as Manipur,” he added.