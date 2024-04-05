Doordarshan to air propaganda film The Kerala Story, Pinarayi Vijayan condemns move

The Union government has decided to telecast the film ‘The Kerala Story’ on India’s national broadcaster Doordarshan on Friday, April 5 at 8 pm. The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, is a twisted and fabricated tale about women from Kerala joining the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant) and has been used as a political tool by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since its release on May 5, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, April 4, stated that Doordarshan must not degrade into a puppet that dances to the communal agenda of the Sangh Parivar and demanded the Union government not to use the platform to disparage Kerala. He said that the people from diverse religious backgrounds coexist harmoniously in the spirit of brotherhood in the state. To counter the misrepresentation of the state by ‘The Kerala Story’, Kerala government published an advertisement with the tagline ‘The Real Kerala Story’ to commemorate the second anniversary of their coming to power in the state.