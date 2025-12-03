Kerala: Youth Cong leader Shahanas says she warned Shafi Parambil about Rahul 2 years ago

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As the search for Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil continues, a woman Congress leader has said that she had warned the party of his alleged predatory behaviour two years ago.

MA Shahanas, Director and Chief Editor at Macbeth Publication, posted on Facebook that she had informed Shafi Parambil, then incumbent Youth Congress President, that Rahul’s appointment as his successor would undermine women party workers’ safety. Shahanas, who is also the Chairperson of the Kerala Youth Congress Culture and Literature wing, wrote that workplace safety is at stake when men with predatory behaviour assume positions of power. “To ensure women a safe place of work, people like him should not be made president. I requested Shafi, but not only were my words devalued, but I was also mocked,” her post reads.

Rahul went on to become President of the Kerala Youth Congress. He was removed a few months ago, after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Shahanas’ Facebook post comes a day after a woman filed a complaint alleging rape and causing miscarriage against Rahul. This is the second official complaint against him. The first one was submitted by another woman to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27. She wrote in her complaint that Rahul allegedly raped her multiple times, including after she became pregnant. The complaint further alleged that he threatened her with a private video to keep their relationship a secret.

Rahul has been absconding since the police registered an FIR against him on November 28. Another FIR has also been filed against him on December 2 for rape and causing miscarriage, based on the second woman’s complaint.

Alleging that Rahul’s behaviour after the first FIR was registered further explains a predatory pattern, Shahanas wrote, “When accused of crimes against women, most predators compensate by inviting other women to share the stage with them. They try to position themselves as warm and respectful towards these women to dismiss the survivors of their own alleged abuse. The pain that survivors feel in such situations is terrible.”

Shahanas also criticised the Congress for shaming survivors and supporting Rahul. “Rahul is a person who enjoyed all the privileges in the Congress. And today, as local body elections approach, he is the one who put the party under darkness. All his supporters should remember that,” her Facebook post further notes.

She went on to state that she will continue working in the Congress, and criticise the party and its leaders when they falter.

Allegations of sexual harassment against Rahul Mamkootathil first surfaced in August 2025, after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George posted on social media that a young political leader from Kerala had sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. She did not name the leader, but the remark triggered protests in Palakkad, with the BJP and CPI(M) alleging that she was referring to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

Soon after, writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward, alleging that Rahul had once sent her obscene messages, which she ignored. She further claimed that she later learned he had told Congress colleagues that she was interested in him.

Amid these accusations, a Malayalam television channel released a voice recording, allegedly of a conversation between Rahul and an anonymous woman. In the clip, the man purported to be Rahul is heard discussing her pregnancy and expressing concern that the paternity of the child would create problems for him. Rahul denied the allegation, calling the clip “doctored”.

Subsequently, screenshots of sexually explicit chats, purportedly sent by Rahul to a woman member of Congress, also began circulating online. The string of revelations led the Congress party to suspend him and ask him to step down from all party positions, including his post as Kerala Youth Congress President.