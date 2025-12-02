Another woman files complaint with KPCC against Rahul Mamkootathil alleging rape

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A fresh complaint by a woman survivor has been filed against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil days after Kerala police registered an FIR against him for alleged rape and causing miscarriage.

The email complaint has been submitted to both Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph and the party's national leadership.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that Rahul promised to marry her and forcefully had physical intimacy with her. “I resisted, clearly stating that I was not ready and needed time. He ignored my objections, repeatedly asserting that such intimacy was "natural,” the complaint alleged.

She further states that the incident resulted in a panic attack and she was traumatised. “I struggled to breathe and had to take my prescribed medication. Before I could recover, he continued the assault, causing unbearable physical and emotional trauma,” she states.

The complaint said Rahul withdrew the promise stating his political career would never allow him to give priorities to family. “He coldly stated that he had no intention of marrying anyone, including me, and that his political career would never allow him to give his wife or child the attention they needed,” the complainant said in the letter. “Aafter brutally violating me despite my repeated resistance, Rahul showed no emotion, humanity, or remorse,” the letter alleged.

Police booked Rahul Mamkoottathil after the survivor approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27 with a complaint. Based on her statement, the Valiyamala police registered an FIR the next day, listing charges that include rape, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal intimidation and offences related to the unauthorised recording and sharing of private images.

The woman alleged that Rahul repeatedly assaulted her, including after she became pregnant, and threatened her with a private video to ensure silence. Investigators have also named his associate Joby Joseph as a second accused for allegedly helping him procure and administer abortion pills. As the inquiry progressed, Rahul went into hiding, prompting the police to issue a lookout circular.

Malayalam television channels had aired multiple audio clips and chat records in which women claimed coercion and misconduct, leading Rahul to resign as Youth Congress president in August this year. Despite the allegations, he was active in local body poll campaigns in Palakkad until the FIR was filed. Police later traced his movements to an apartment complex in the district, but he left the premises in another vehicle before they moved in.

Rahul has approached the Principal Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking anticipatory bail, stating that he is the target of a political conspiracy and that the relationship was consensual. Investigators, who have taken custody of the complainant’s digital devices, have secured certification under the Indian Evidence Act to support the admissibility of electronic material and are preparing to conduct a full cyberforensic examination before moving to formally record the MLA’s statement.