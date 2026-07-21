Kerala woman trolled for accusing father-in-law of abusing her child, now he is held in another POCSO case

First POCSO case against him

Unnikrishnan, a well-known figure in Ramanthali, works as an autorickshaw driver and is also a theatre artist.

On April 2, 2025, a POCSO case was registered against him for allegedly sexually assaulting his granddaughter. While he later secured bail, the High Court barred him from meeting the child.

In December 2025, four members of the family were found dead in their home – KT Kaladharan (36), his mother Usha (56), and Kaladharan’s two young children, aged 6 and 2. The police investigation concluded that it was a murder-suicide triggered by a marital and child custody dispute. Kaladharan’s wife Athira*, who was living separately, had secured a family court order granting custody of the children.

Following the deaths, Athira faced sustained and targeted attacks on social media as well as in mainstream media. Several reports questioned the POCSO case filed by her against her father-in-law. This case was framed as a ‘trap’ by Athira. Major news channels aired sound bites from even distant relatives of her husband, many of whom blamed her for the deaths. This was done without any attempt to contact Athira, her lawyer, or anyone associated with her.

However, speaking with TNM earlier, the Crime Branch DySP Keerthi Babu, the Investigating Officer in the POCSO case, had said that the FIR records the child’s statement in detail, including when the abuse occurred.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726