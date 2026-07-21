Kerala woman trolled for accusing father-in-law of abusing her child, now he is held in another POCSO case

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Unnikrishnan, the father of Kaladharan who after allegedly killing his two children in Ramanthali in Kerala’s Kannur, was arrested by the Payyannur police on July 19 in connection with another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Jijesh CP, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Payyannur police station, confirmed to TNM that this was the second POCSO case filed against Unnikrishnan following the case involving his granddaughter, Kaladharan’s daughter.
The police received the complaint on July 19 and arrested him on the same day.
Accoriding to the police, Unnikrishnan was charged under sections 7, 8, 11, and 12 of the POCSO Act, which relate to non-penetrative sexual assault and sexual harassment of minors. Additionally, he was charged under section 137(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which defines the offence of kidnapping from lawful guardianship.
First POCSO case against him
Unnikrishnan, a well-known figure in Ramanthali, works as an autorickshaw driver and is also a theatre artist.
On April 2, 2025, a POCSO case was registered against him for allegedly sexually assaulting his granddaughter. While he later secured bail, the High Court barred him from meeting the child.
In December 2025, four members of the family were found dead in their home – KT Kaladharan (36), his mother Usha (56), and Kaladharan’s two young children, aged 6 and 2. The police investigation concluded that it was a murder-suicide triggered by a marital and child custody dispute. Kaladharan’s wife Athira*, who was living separately, had secured a family court order granting custody of the children.
Following the deaths, Athira faced sustained and targeted attacks on social media as well as in mainstream media. Several reports questioned the POCSO case filed by her against her father-in-law. This case was framed as a ‘trap’ by Athira. Major news channels aired sound bites from even distant relatives of her husband, many of whom blamed her for the deaths. This was done without any attempt to contact Athira, her lawyer, or anyone associated with her.
However, speaking with TNM earlier, the Crime Branch DySP Keerthi Babu, the Investigating Officer in the POCSO case, had said that the FIR records the child’s statement in detail, including when the abuse occurred.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click for working helplines across India.