‘I am living only to seek justice’: A mother speaks after her husband killed their children

On the morning of December 28, after another night without sleep, Athira* sat in the stillness of her home mumbling to herself. For a week, ever since the tragedy on December 22, everyday has been like this. Her hands shook as she scrolled through her phone, watching videos of her daughter, Shreya*, dancing.

“She was just like me,” Athira said, her voice barely audible. “She loved to dance. She’d learn steps from the TV and practice on her own. She sang so beautifully, my child...”

The words often dissolved into a soundless, dry grief. The tears had stopped, replaced by a heavy, unmistakable ache. Despite the storm of social media vitriol and the finger-pointing that has followed the deaths, Athira remains focused on a single purpose.

“Let them blame me. Let them target me online or come to kill me. I don’t care,” she said, her resolve cutting through the grief. “I am living only to seek justice for my daughter. She didn’t get it while she was alive, but she will have it now.”

On December 22, in their home at Ramanthali, Athira’s husband, Kaladharan, poisoned Shreya (6) and their two-year-old son Naveen*, before he and his mother, Usha, died by suicide. A note, written by Kaladharan, blamed Athira for the deaths.

Since the deaths of her children and husband, Athira has faced sustained and targeted attacks on social media and even in the mainstream media. Major news channels aired sound bites from even distant relatives of her husband, many of whom blamed her for the deaths. This was done without any attempt to contact Athira, her lawyer, or anyone associated with her. Several reports questioned a POCSO case filed by Athira against her father-in-law, accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter. This case was framed as a 'trap' by Athira.

“When news emerges about a mother killing her children, public scrutiny immediately turns against the mother. She is blamed without question. In this case, even when the father killed the children, the scrutiny still fell on the mother. She has faced unimaginable online abuse and targeted campaigns against her,” said Sulfath M Sulu, a women’s rights activist.

Some mainstream media outlets which reported on the incident reduced a grave POCSO case, one in which the Crime Branch recently filed a chargesheet, to a mere family dispute. Many reports described it as drama within the household, without even verifying the FIR in the case.

Athira now lives at her home in Annur, Payyannur, about 12 kilometres from Ramanthali. Speaking to TNM at her house, she struggled to piece together the traumatic experiences she endured. As she spoke, she repeatedly looked at videos of her children on her phone, listened to recordings of them calling out “Amma, Amma,” and then broke down in tears. She recounted the events that unfolded between December 20 and 22.

Since April 2025, after a POCSO case was registered against her father-in-law, Kaladharan and Athira have been living separately. A court order allowed Kaladharan to meet the children only at public places and prohibited him from taking them to the house where his father lived. “But when he came and pleaded, I allowed him to take the children with him to his house. He promised me that Unnikrishnan (Kaladharan’s father) was living separately and that they would not meet. I later learned that he had been taking my daughter to meet his father during those days,” she said.

This continued from June until December 2025.

That dreadful day

“It was on December 20 that the Kannur district court granted me full custody of my two children. My husband was also present in court. I took the children home, and on the way I stopped at a restaurant to buy food for them. My daughter was crying because she wanted to see her father; she was very attached to him. He then came there, we all ate together, and after that the children went with him in his vehicle, while I returned home in an autorickshaw,” she said. The custody decree happened during the hearing of the POCSO case.

“When we reached home, my son wanted to go with them as well. He took both children and said he would buy some things for them and drop them back home. He made a few video calls which I did not answer. Later, in a voice call, which I picked up, he said that if I wanted to see my children for the last time, I should pick up the call,” she recalled.

She said he then began threatening her, saying that along with biriyani he had also bought something else (poison). Shocked, Athira tried to calm him down. “I consoled him and asked him to come home, saying we would think about living together and discuss everything. He then came home with the children and spoke for a long time. We spoke lovingly, and he also told me that he was facing financial problems amounting to Rs 10 lakh. The same day, he took Shreya, my daughter, to his house,” she added.

Kaladharan later informed Athira that Shreya did not want to return home and told her that she could pick her up from school on December 22, Monday.

“On that morning, he called me and said he wanted the younger child as well, for some documentation purpose, and asked me to bring him outside the house. He came with Shreya, who was dressed in her school uniform. I kissed and hugged them both and sent them with him. In the evening, when I messaged the school teacher, she told me that Shreya had not come to school. Kaladharan’s phone was switched off and I got scared,” Athira said.

She then went to the Kannur SP office, where they also tried calling him, but his phone was still switched off. “The police then assigned the Pink Police to check on them. I returned home. I did not know anything until late in the evening, when a relative informed my brother. That is how we came to know,” she said. One of the major allegations Athira faced during the online attacks was that the children did not want to live with her and were more attached to Kaladharan’s family. However, Athira says this perception was the result of long-term, deliberate manipulation.

Domestic violence and torture

Athira, who is now 27, was married at the age of 20 to Kaladharan in December 2018. He was more than ten years older than her. From the beginning of her married life, Athira alleges she was subjected to severe domestic violence.

“They branded me immature and mentally ill. Not just my husband, everyone in his family beat me. They even used a cane. I was the youngest, so it was easy for them. When I was pregnant, I was starved and beaten. That was the first time I came back to my parental home, after a fight,” she recalls, her cheeks streaked with dried tears.

After the birth of her daughter Shreya, the abuse worsened. Athira says her mother-in-law Usha and father-in-law took the child away from her when she was just one months old. “They asked me to help Kaladharan in his catering business and said I was not working because I was using the child as an excuse. I worked day and night with him. They did not even allow me to feed my baby, put her to bed, or bathe her,” she said.

“They made her sleep with the grandparents. I was helpless, and even Kaladharan supported it,” Athira added. “As she grew older, when she was around three, she began falling sick frequently. They would take her to the hospital themselves and would not even inform me, even though we were living in the same house.”

Psychologist and social activist Thaniya K Leela said Athira was extremely vulnerable and deeply attached to Kaladharan. “This was the reason why she endured years of abuse. It was not just physical violence. She was repeatedly branded as unstable and immature, and the children were systematically kept away from her,” she said.

Thaniya said that Athira and Kaladharan came to her for counselling a few years ago. “I was strictly warned to report to the police about physical assault. But for Kaladharan a husband hitting his wife was a non-issue,” she said.

Thaniya said Athira was portrayed as mentally ill because reacted to the injustices she faced within the family. “This talking back was something a conservative, patriarchal family could not tolerate. They always kept a stick ready to beat her. Whenever she resisted their advances, she was punished. They went around telling neighbours and relatives that she had mental health issues,” she said.

Athira said it was easy for them to spread such a narrative in a village, where everyone believed it. “When two socially accepted figures like my in-laws told people that I was mentally ill, everyone believed them. They reinforced this by taking my child away from me. They did not even allow me to breastfeed her. Because I was stopped from feeding, I developed an infection, yet they still did not allow me to feed my child,” she said, breaking down.

When the torture intensified, Athira returned to her parental home, leaving her husband behind. “She was extremely vulnerable then, and Kaladharan kept pressuring her to come back. Around 2022, she returned with him without our consent. For the next two years, they completely cut off her contact with us. Only when Shreya was admitted to the hospital in April were we able to go there and realise that she had been living through hell all these years,” Athira’s mother said.

“They didn’t just spread this narrative within their family. They carefully planned and circulated the claim that Athira was mentally ill even among our relatives,” she added.

Athira said the situation worsened in March after she noticed bruises on her child’s body and questioned it. “By then, Unnikrishnan had already told everyone around that my mental condition had deteriorated,” she said.