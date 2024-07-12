Kerala woman set on fire by husband fights odds to return as HC Lawyer

Riding back home from the Kottarakkara court on that fateful day in December 2022, Aishwarya Ashokan realised that a man was following her on a motorcycle. She recognised the man even with the helmet visor covering his face – Akhil Raj, the estranged abusive husband, who had been sending her threatening messages. Aishwarya took no chances and stopped only when she reached a crowded spot at the Agro junction in Kollam, where shops were plenty and people hung around. But that did not stop him from coming after her, swinging her to the ground, pouring petrol over her and setting her on fire. As she rolled on the ground trying to douse the fire slowly losing consciousness, Aishwarya thought of three faces that made her want to survive the attack: her parents, and her little son.

Timely action of many including the people at Agro Junction, the intervention of a godmother-like advocate and the care of family, friends and colleagues, helped Aishwarya to not only survive the attack but also finish the post-graduation in law she had desired. She began practising at the High Court of Kerala in March 2024.

“Seeing me now, no one would guess that I had survived such an attack but there are still many marks on the body that may take a long time to go away,” says Aishwarya on a Wednesday evening, returning from the court, a job she loves. She is 28 years old now and her six-year-old son is safely with her parents in Kollam. Aishwarya carries a confidence with her that, she says, comes to one who has faced death so close at hand.

Aishwarya was hardly 20 and into her third semester of the Bachelors of Law (LLB) course when her marriage with Akhil was arranged. She had to miss a year when she gave birth to a child, but enrolled again to finish her degree. “The beatings had begun soon after the marriage. I did not understand what brought them on. We’d be sitting happily one minute, and then he’d go to smoke in the bathroom and come back as a different person. Only much later did I realise that he was into drugs,” Aishwarya says.

He tapped her calls, she says, and would harm her more if he heard her telling any of it to her parents. It was only when she went home for her delivery that she could talk freely to her mother. But Aishwarya, like many women brought up on lessons about the sanctity of marriage, did not want to give up and go home and expose her failed marriage. “My father had spent a lot on the wedding, he was in debt even, and I did not want to bother my parents more with my troubles,” she adds. The line of thought that traps a lot of women even today in unhappy or abusive marriages.