Kerala vlogger 'Mallu Traveler' gets anticipatory bail in POCSO case

A Kerala court, on Thursday, November 23, granted anticipatory bail to vlogger Shakir Subhan, popularly known as ‘Mallu Traveler’, in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was booked by the Dharmadam police in Kerala’s Kannur district based on his former wife's complaint registered earlier this month.

As per the prosecution, when the complainant was 15 years old in 2012, she had agreed to live with Subhan after reaching adulthood. However, a month after they performed Nikkah (a formal Muslim marriage) on December 13, 2012, the accused allegedly took her to his home and committed multiple acts of penetrative sexual assault. But the counsel for the vlogger said that he and the complainant were legally married till she obtained a divorce in 2016.

She also alleged that he physically assaulted her, morphed photos of herself and her family members and threatened her with those images. She also alleged that he impersonated her in a social media account and cheated people of money.