‘Mallu Traveller’ Shakir Subhan booked in POCSO case

Shakir Subhan, a popular Malayali YouTube vlogger known as ‘Mallu Traveller’, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by his first wife. Recently, she gave an interview to a news channel alleging abuse and torture at the hands of Shakir when she was 15 years old.

Speaking to ReporterLive, she alleged that he physically assaulted her, took inappropriate photos of herself and her family members, morphed them, and threatened her with those images. She also alleged that he started a social media account in her name and cheated people of money. Based on her complaint, the Dharmmadam police in Kerala’s Kannur district have registered a case against Shakir and are yet to make an arrest. The case has been transferred to Iritty police station in Kannur.