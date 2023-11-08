‘Mallu Traveller’ Shakir Subhan booked in POCSO case

Shakir Subhan, a popular Malayali YouTube vlogger known as ‘Mallu Traveller’, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by his first wife. Recently, she gave an interview to a news channel alleging abuse and torture at the hands of Shakir when she was 15 years old.
Speaking to ReporterLive, she alleged that he physically assaulted her, took inappropriate photos of herself and her family members, morphed them, and threatened her with those images. She also alleged that he started a social media account in her name and cheated people of money. Based on her complaint, the Dharmmadam police in Kerala’s Kannur district have registered a case against Shakir and are yet to make an arrest. The case has been transferred to Iritty police station in Kannur.
Shakir was earlier booked by the Ernakulam Central police in September this year for allegedly molesting a Saudi-based woman vlogger. She had uploaded a video on her channel saying that she was molested by him in his room when she and her partner went to meet him after an event in Ernakulam.“We went to meet Shakir for casual talk at the lobby of the hotel. Then Shakhir invited us to his room. While we were in his room, [my partner] went outside of the room and then Shakhir molested me,” she said and added that he repeatedly groped her despite her pushing him away.
Refuting her allegations, Shakir Subhan had posted a video claiming that the complaint was ‘fake’. He also said that he suspected a honey trap against him. Later, a lookout notice was issued against him as he left the country while the police probe was underway.
