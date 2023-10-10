How celebs like Shiyas accused of sexual assault use online clout to shield themselves

As news of his arrest spread, Shiyas’s Instagram page carried two videos, in what comes off as a crude attempt to project himself as the ‘truth’. The location on both videos reads Chennai International Airport, suggesting that the timing of their release was no coincidence.

The first one was a clip from an unrelated interview given by Malayalam television actor Sadhika Venugopal. With disturbing conviction, she says, “I always say that the rights of women should be taken away. The law offers a certain privilege to women, if they file a complaint against a man, he gets arrested instantly. What is the need for that? Even if it's for a day, the man is put in jail before the veracity of the allegation is checked. If a man accuses a woman of harassment, he does not enjoy the same privilege. A lot of women use this to extort money or destroy families.” The anchor, also a woman, actively agrees, saying, “It is easier for women.” Shiyas’s caption for the video said, “This right.”

The second video is a clip from a speech delivered by actor Rajinikanth at the audio launch of one of his films. “There is no dog that doesn't bark, no mouth that doesn't slander, and no village that doesn’t have either. We should focus on our goals and strive forward,” the actor says.

Several social media users commented under the video in solidarity, saying, "Let the dogs bark," "The Truth will come out," and "I believe Shiyas." Another comment read, "Several women have stepped out with the aim of extorting money, this act is also for money. Shiyas Perumbavoor is a real gentleman." Meanwhile, some users questioned the abuse of his social media clout, saying, "No matter what boys do, social media always extends support to them."

Not only do such tactics help create a public image of an ‘untainted’ man unfairly accused of a crime he didn’t commit, but they can also potentially turn the case in his favour. Advocate and human rights activist Sandhya Raju explained how the videos and posts may influence the legal process. “Everyone tries to manipulate the court. Even though the courts may not see it all, that doesn’t mean the courts don’t see anything at all. Such messaging can also influence the police officers investigating the case, witnesses, and even the public prosecutor appearing for the survivor,” she said.

Such a scenario did play out in the Vijay Babu case, where the judge, while granting bail, observed that consensual relationships “should not be converted into instances of rape”.

As soon as he was released on bail on October 7, Shiyas posted another video, purportedly a ‘throwback’. This time, the camera is trained on him, while he is in conversation with someone else. An excited Shiyas is seen fist pumping the air, while the audio says, “Do you know who is the most dangerous in this world? Your friend who knows everything about you,” with a beat that gradually rises to a crescendo.

Advocate Sandhya, who called the posts an intimidation tactic, said, “Courts grant bail to accused persons on the grounds that they do not intimidate the complainant. However, with access to such large audiences, the social media messaging of people like Shiyas and Shakhir will not only intimidate the survivor, but also influence the investigation and trial.” For the accused, their large social media following and celebrity status become a means to “whitewash” themselves, she said.

“In such cases, it is important for survivors to act early on,” Sandhya said. She elaborated that survivors often chose to stay silent and let the law take its course so as to not draw attention to themselves. However, she said, the period between filing the First Information Report and the submission of the chargesheet is crucial. In cases where the accused has considerable sway in society, survivors should take legal precautions to avoid the investigation from being influenced, Sandhya said. In cases like that of Shiyas or Shakhir, “the survivor must get a court injunction saying that their social media posts amount to witness intimidation”.

“When survivors choose to lie low, the accused will try to establish their ‘innocence’ by leveraging their celebrity status. Such cases seem to have a ‘filmy setting’, and constant projection of ‘innocence’ by the accused can influence even the prosecutor and the police dealing with the case. The accused should not be given the space to whitewash themselves," Sandhya said.

Acknowledging that survivors of sexual assault may not always be in a position to meticulously keep track of daily developments in the case or follow up with the investigation, she said that it is important for them to have a lawyer who “will deal with the case clinically”.