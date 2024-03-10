Kerala veterinary student’s death unveils stories of SFI’s ‘campus autocracy’

‘Like a family’

There is a section of students at KVASU who contend that even though SFI is the only political organisation on campus, they have never particularly faced any trouble because of this.

According to one of the students, the college has a pattern, as per which if any of them were facing an issue, those acquainted with the complainant will address it and try to solve it, “like a family.” They resort to physical violence too, but not like what they did to Sidharthan, the student says. “What they did to him is not even remotely acceptable,” he says, but makes it a point to add it was not done under the banner of SFI.

A student from West Bengal, who stays at the men’s hostel, says Sidharthan’s death was in no way political. “I don’t care about the SFI, and we do not get involved in political issues. If somebody did anything to [Sidharthan], he or she should be punished. There is no need to make it political. Right now, the media is just defaming our college,” he says.

He admits that new students are occasionally ragged by seniors, but adds that it never escalates to problematic levels. “I have been studying here for three years. What I have observed is that when freshers arrive, the seniors ask for their name and an introduction, and maybe tell them to sing a song. They may raise their voice at you, but never their hand. But this is only for three to four months. There are no junior-senior dichotomies after that, we live like friends,” he says.

Another student, who also stays in the men’s hostel on campus, says this ragging too has never taken on a political tone.

The SFI, meanwhile, alleges that other parties are taking advantage of this opportunity for political gain, besides which the media is also targeting them. “We also want the criminals to get maximum punishment. We immediately expelled those who were involved in the crime from the party,” Joyal says.

He points out that some of the accused have leanings towards the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim league (IUML). “Why is the media not mentioning their political background?” he asks.

One of the students confirms to us that a few of the accused, indeed, were of different political backgrounds. “But the Left wing politicians themselves didn’t bother to bring this up, because their focus was on trying to cover up the involvement of SFI leaders,” he says.

Even so, there is no denying that a culture of fear simmers in the campus, with the college management often seemingly siding with the aggressors. As per the complaints that the anti-ragging squad received from a few students, the management had allegedly made attempts to cover up the brutal assault of Sidharthan to protect the aggressors. “We are all deeply frightened and feel helpless. The college authorities seem to be attempting to conceal the matter and minimise its severity,” says one of the complaints.

In its report, the squad mentions that it came to know of two other students who apparently went through an ordeal similar to that of Sidharthan. The report says these incidents had also gone “unnoticed” by the authorities, or were concealed even from these students’ classmates. One of the victims denies it even now, the report adds, even though his classmates remember how he disappeared from regular classes for nearly two weeks.