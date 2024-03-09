Horrific assault, silent onlookers: Report details brutal attack on Kerala vet student

Tw: Descriptions of violence and abuse

An interim report by the anti-ragging squad regarding the death of Sidharthan JS, a second-year veterinary student at the Pookode College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala, reveals details of the brutal physical assault and public trial he faced at the hands of his batchmates and seniors on the night of February 16. The report says that Sidharthan was assaulted at four different places — the hill top near the water tank in front of the men’s hostel, room number 21 on the first floor of the hostel, the hostel courtyard, and the corridor at the entrance of the dormitory. He was allegedly stripped down to his underwear after he was brought to the hostel, and the report says most of the 139 inmates witnessed this violence being unleashed upon him at the courtyard. Sidharthan was found dead in a men’s hostel washroom on the college campus on the afternoon of February 18.

“All the students were made to wake up by knocking on the doors (to witness the assault). With many students watching, Sidharthan JS was forced to apologise publicly on an alleged misbehaviour with a girl and a group of students shouted at him and beat him up. He was slapped, kicked and beaten using hand, a belt and what appeared to be a charger cord of some electronic gadget,” says the report. A total of 18 students have been arrested in the case so far.

The report says that as per the statements received during the inquiry, Sidharthan had left the college campus for home on the night of February 15. As per a student’s deposition, Sidharthan was on his way home when his batchmate Rehan Binoy and a few others had called and asked him to come back to the hostel.

The Vythiri police’s remand report had mentioned that a few batchmates and seniors had accused him of misbehaving with a female classmate during the Valentine’s Day celebration on campus on February 14. The remand report says that Rehan told Sidharthan this issue can be settled as per the “unwritten rules” of the men’s hostel, rather than letting it become a police case. Sidharthan accordingly reached the college campus around 8 am on February 16.

It was his batchmates Hashim V, Muhammad Dhanish M, Adithyan V, Saud Risal EK, Devarag Vijayan, Krishna Lal S, and Rehan who took Sidharthan to the hillock where he was first beaten up, as per the anti-ragging squad report. These students were also present when Sidharthan was later brought back to the hostel as well. Of them, Saud Risal, Adithyan, Dhanish, and Rehan have been named as the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th accused in the case respectively.