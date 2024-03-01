Was Kerala student tortured over a Valentine’s Day dance? Family demands justice

Sheeba Jayaprakash, the mother of JS Sidharthan, whose lifeless body was discovered at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Kerala’s Pookode on February 18, recalled the moment his body was brought home. “Aren’t you all happy now?” a few girls who were present there murmured to the boys, raising disturbing suspicions in Sheeba’s mind about the nature of her son’s demise.

As Sheeba and her husband continue to grapple with the agonising mystery shrouding their son’s fate, it has come to light that two days before his demise, Sidharthan endured a brutal assault orchestrated by his college mates within the confines of their hostel. Hailing from Nedumangad of Thiruvananthapuram, Sidharthan’s family was initially informed that his death was by suicide. However, it was only after the postmortem report came out that the horrific extent of the second year student’s ordeal was revealed.

Sidharthan’s body was brought home on February 20, two days after his death. The postmortem and funeral were conducted on the same day. While the Wayanad Vythiri police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case, several others remain under suspicion.