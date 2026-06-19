Kerala proposes Sidharthan Act, student distress app to prevent ragging in campuses

Kerala will enact the Sidharthan Act to prevent ragging in educational institutions. Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, made this announcement during the Budget speech in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, June 19.

“Ragging and violence is a prominent issue in the state’s colleges. To put a stop to that, we will roll out the Sidharthan Student Distress App and enact the Sidharthan Anti-ragging and Student Welfare Act,” the Chief Minister said.

JS Sidharthan was a student of the Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad. He was found dead on February 18, 2024. Initially believed to be a suicide, the nature of his death came under scrutiny after the post-mortem report revealed that he had been subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse by his batchmates and seniors.

A report of the anti-ragging squad had found that he was subjected to ragging for eight months by students including Student Federation of India (SFI) leaders. He was reportedly harassed in multiple areas of the hostel, including the dormitory, rooms, and courtyard.

In March 2025, the Kerala High Court had remarked that the state’s current anti-ragging framework is insufficient.

Besides the anti-ragging measures, the government has promised to bring comprehensive reform to the higher education sector through a slew of projects. Chief Minister Satheesan announced the setting up of an academic council to prevent excessive political influence in academic matters. Proposal for an ombudsman system to address student grievances in colleges was also put forth.

“We will ensure job opportunities, give emphasis to research, establish a future-readiness think tank, strengthen academic tourism by encouraging foreign student exchange by reintroducing the ‘Semester in Kerala’ programme, set up credit transfer within the universities in the state to enable student mobility, will conduct education fairs to introduce Kerala’s possibilities to the world, and emphasise student diversity,” the Chief Minister listed.

He also said that Rs 232.11 crore has been allocated to technical education.